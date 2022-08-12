The lawyers of Alessia Pifferi, the mother of the child who died of starvation, launched an appeal live on TV: “She needs people”

The lawyers of Alessia Pifferi they launched a real appeal in front of the cameras of the program White Zonebroadcast on Rete 4. The mother of the child who died of starvation is alone and wonders why.

The two lawyersSolange Marchignoli and Laura D’Auria, they explained that the inmate is under surveillance 24 hours a day, in every corner of the cell, even the most intimate one. Is wearing the same shirt of the day of arrest and cannot change. During the interviews in prison he talks about his mother and his partner, he is starting to realize what really happened, what he did to little Diana and she suffers from her.

In front of the Network 4 cameras, the lawyers explained that they are receiving several emails from people who they would like to help Alessia Pifferi, sending her money and basic necessities: “She is alone, she needs people”.

No family member has ever visited her, no contact since that tragic day. Her mother called her a monster on social media, only to admit that he said it in a moment of anger, but that he no longer wants to have anything to do with his daughter. That daughter who let her granddaughter die of hardship, to spend six days with a man.

And its companya 58-year-old man from Leffe, who made himself untraceable from the day of his arrest. He does not answer the calls from the Pifferi and has never written a word to her.

To the investigators, the man told the lies that have come to light. In those six days, he was certain that Diana was at the sea with his aunt, because Alessia herself had told him that she had left her with her sister. She had no idea that she was alone, dying of starvation in an empty house.

Whenever she went to Leffe to see him, she told him he wanted to leave her with the babysitter so he could breathe a little. But that babysitter didn’t exist, she never existed.

He wonders why she is so alone, why she has only the two of us lawyers. She has never heard from anyone again, and this pains her a lot. She told me about her mother, about her partner.