FC Barcelona has not been able to activate the fourth financial lever, due to the fact that the signing of the sale of 25% of the Barça Studios company has been delayed. A week ago, the club decided to sell part of this company for an amount of 100 million euros, which allowed them to face some signings.
However, the signing of the sale has not yet taken place, which prevents them from presenting the necessary documentation to the competent football organizations to register the new signings of the team. Sources close to the club comment that they are optimistic and that they should solve everything in the next few hours, although it seems complicated. FC Barcelona plays on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. against Rayo Vallecano, and if they don’t get the signing, they won’t be able to show up for the match with players like Lewandowski, Koundé or Raphinha.
The economic problems of FC Barcelona are conditioning the club a lot, which already last year had to let Messi go for not being able to register him. This season they have devised a system to deal with transfers that consists of selling part of their assets, a risky option but if it works for them, it will allow them to rub shoulders with the elite of international football.
Laporta, Yuste and Mateu Alemany work piecework and yesterday they met until the wee hours of the morning to be able to deal with these inconveniences, but they were unable to set a specific signing date. It should be remembered that if Barça does not register certain players, in addition to not being able to play, when the period ends, they could go free from FC Barcelona to another team, a situation that would make the club look ridiculous.
The safest thing is that they finally manage to solve this problem, since the club has great professionals at the helm, but until then the uncertainty and nervousness take over the fans.
