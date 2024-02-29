Very sad news has just spread on the web, it has shut down Richard Lewis. The actor, star of the series Curb Yout Enthusiasm, he was 76 years old. The first details of her disappearance were reported by the CNNwhich also revealed the cause of death: a sudden heart attack.

Richard Lewis was at his home in Los Angeles when he accused a sudden illness. He himself revealed, only last year, that he had discovered an unpleasant diagnosis: the Parkinson's disease. By 2021 she had started to move away from the world of acting, but her roles remained memorable. He is remembered, in particular, for the TV series Curb Yout Enthusiasm and Anything but Love and for films Robin Hood: A Man in Tights, Leaving Las Vegas, Hugo Pool And Drunks.

The actor's first problems, as already anticipated, date back to 2021. He found himself forced to skip filming the eleventh season of Curb Yout Enthusiasm due to some Health problems, which led to hospitalization and three surgeries. Only later did the news of his family spread alcohol and drug addiction problems. Long-standing addictions, kept hidden and which made him fall into a vortex of depression and anxiety.

It was only after the loss of his friend John Candywhich the actor decided to do cure and helpmanaging to take back his life.

The news of his passing has shocked the world of entertainment and there are already numerous messages that have spread on the web, published by his fans and colleagues. Among these, also a touching post shared by HBOthe American television broadcaster: