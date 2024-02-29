Among the news relating to the layoffs made by Electronic Arts, it emerged that the new Mass Effect would still be in the stages of preproductionwith Bioware that would be concentrated on the closure of Dragon Age: Dreadwolfhis next project.

Considering that Electronic Arts has announced that it wants to focus more on live service games and its intellectual properties, who knows what awaits us in the new chapter of the sci-fi series, whose future could be linked to the results of Dreadwolf.

Just Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is still mostly a mystery, although it has been announced that it will be presented this summer, probably to be launched later in the year.