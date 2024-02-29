Among the news relating to the layoffs made by Electronic Arts, it emerged that the new Mass Effect would still be in the stages of preproductionwith Bioware that would be concentrated on the closure of Dragon Age: Dreadwolfhis next project.
Considering that Electronic Arts has announced that it wants to focus more on live service games and its intellectual properties, who knows what awaits us in the new chapter of the sci-fi series, whose future could be linked to the results of Dreadwolf.
Just Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is still mostly a mystery, although it has been announced that it will be presented this summer, probably to be launched later in the year.
EA restructuring
In short, for now Bioware seems to be safe from the restructuring carried out by its publisher, probably precisely because two proprietary intellectual properties are at work.
In the past few hours, EA has announced the closure of Ridgeline Games, which was dealing with the single player campaign of the next Battlefield and which was founded only a few years ago.
In addition to the Bioware games, it was also announced that development is continuing on the Iron Man and Black Panther games.
