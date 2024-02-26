After the resignation of Prime Minister Shtayyeh's government, the future of the Palestinian Authority is being debated. Hamas could also indirectly have a say in the future government.

EPart of the American plans for the Gaza Strip after the war is that a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority (PA) should take over administration there. On Monday, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh submitted the resignation of his government in the West Bank to President Mahmoud Abbas – the first step on the path to reform?

During the cabinet meeting in Ramallah, Shtayyeh explained that his decision was linked to the Gaza war and the escalation of violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem. He accused Israel of numerous crimes. There is also an attempt to turn the PA into a pure “security administrative agency with no political content,” said Shtayyeh. The PA will continue to confront the occupying power and fight for a Palestinian state.