From the streets of Lima to being part of an international series like 'Dad in trouble', the story of Jano Baca It is an example of perseverance and passion for art. He began his path in show business by juggling on the streets, an experience that helped him overcome shyness and finance his first steps in acting.

He studied at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, but the pandemic forced him to pause his studies and work as an audiovisual editor. However, his acting dream never faded.

What was Jano Baca's first job?

Before shining on the small screen, Jano Baca made a living juggling on various streets in Lima. This stage of his life not only allowed him to pay for his acting studies, but also prepared him to face the public and overcome his shame. His talent and dedication led him to be part of various theater productions, so that he consolidated his passion for acting.

How did you become part of the 'Dad in Trouble' program?

The opportunity to participate in 'Dad in distress', the Peruvian adaptation of 'Dad drifting', came to Jano Baca unexpectedly. As he says in an interview with Infobae, he was working in an office as a video editor when his casting manager wrote to him and told him that there was a character with his profile. “I went to the casting knowing it was an important opportunity,” he said.

According to Jano Baca, on the day of his audition he was not aware that he was applying to be part of 'Dad in trouble'. “They had that project well kept,” he revealed in said interview. The only thing he knew was that he was competing to play the role of Elvis Tangoa.

“I think that Elvis has many very cool characteristics. He is a good friend, he is a noble, loyal person and at the same time he is very mischievous, he knows how to use his charisma to achieve things. He has those types of characteristics that were very interesting to interpret , added to what is from the jungle. For my part, I tried not to fall into the stereotype, holding on to my own experience as a person who comes from regions. I am from Chiclayo, not from Lima, so that's where I tried to build it “, he mentioned regarding his character.

Jano Baca is Elvis Tangoa in 'Dad in Trouble'. Photo: Latina

His performance in this series opened the doors to new projects and positioned him as one of the most promising young actors on Peruvian television. Today, Jano Baca continues his career with the same enthusiasm and dedication that characterized him from the beginning, which shows that talent and effort can turn dreams into reality.

In what other television projects has Jano Baca participated?

According to his own Instagram account, the actor Jano Baca Quevedo was part of various television productions such as: 'Chapa tu combi' (2019-2020), 'The other shore' (2020) and 'Luz de luna' (2021).

