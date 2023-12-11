According to the country's Defense Forces, its troops on the ground were the target of attacks in Shejaiya, in the north of the Gaza Strip

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) they said this Monday (Dec 11, 2023) that its troops were attacked in the Shejaiya region, in the north of the Gaza Strip, by “terrorists armed with portable missiles”, which are launched from devices held on the shoulders. The military said it responded by launching an airstrike in the area. In Jabalia, a region close to Shejaiya, the IDF said they had located explosive devices and weapons “hidden in bags with UNRWA label [sigla em inglês para Agência das Nações Unidas de Assistência aos Refugiados da Palestina], in a civil residence”.