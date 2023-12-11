Today the Orange Lionesses know which route they should take towards a ticket for the Olympic Games. During the draw it will be announced who the Dutch team will play against in the semi-finals of the Final Four of the Nations League. Will it be France, Spain or Germany? Follow the draw from 1 p.m. in our live blog!
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #draw #country #Orange #Lionesses #resume #hunt #Olympic #ticket
Leave a Reply