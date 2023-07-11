Costco’s products and foods became so popular upon their arrival in Mexico that some cannot imagine not frequently eating their delicacies that range from delicious traditional hot-dogs to the wide variety of cakes that have even been bought for resale. whether whole or sliced. But the kirkland pizza They are unrivaled and remain the most famous, not just on this chain.

Costco offers delicious options in its food court, and among its highlights is this popular fast food item, so viral for its price and size, ideal for any meeting, or to calm the craving of the day. Contrary to what many think, because it is this store, it has a reasonable price, considering that it is not a daily food, but; How much do Costco pizzas cost in Mexico?

Costco pizzas in Mexico are priced at 200 pesos in any of their two delicious varieties: the pepperoni pizza and the cheese pizza. You can only buy it if you have your annual membership, you have to go to the food court and make your purchase, like in any other establishment.

These pizzas, which are known for their large size and satisfying flavor, became not only popular, but at the time they were some of the virals on social networks, craving more than one.

Although, when you make your purchase of pizza you It is delivered in a box with the seal of both brands, Costco and Kirkland., you have the option of requesting it in another of its presentations as it suits your needs. And it is that, not only does it have two presentations of ingredients, you can also buy it by individual slices.

In the United States, Costco pizzas are among the 14 most important pizzerias in the country, and in Mexico, although there is no official ranking, they could well compete against the also popular little Caesars low cost and fast service.

Other Costco Food Court Items

But Costco options aren’t just limited to pizzas. In its food court, you can find other products that will surely satisfy your cravings. One of them is the traditional hot-dogs, which are sold for only 35 pesos and include a soft drink. An irresistible offer for lovers of classic flavors!

Also, if you are looking for something else to sweeten your palate, you cannot miss the opportunity to try the delicious churros that are also available in the patio, without forgetting the chiken bake.

Costco is not only recognized for its quality and variety of products, but also for offering culinary options that captivate its customers. So the next time you visit a Costco branch in Mexico, feel free to treat yourself and try their delicious pizzas and other tempting dishes.