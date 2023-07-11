Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, has led the discussion in the private sphere

The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, announced this Tuesday (July 11, 2023) that the government will revoke “acts of anti-union practices or associated legislative changes” the practice of trade unions in the public sector. He did not mention what the measures would be. The mandatory union contribution was overthrown in the labor reform and the government defends its resumption. “We are concerned about seeing all the things that were done to harm the ability of unions to act in the public sector“, he said. She also declared that the Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinhohas been leading the discussion in the private sector.