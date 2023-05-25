The Nerazzurri coach after the victory in the Coppa Italia: “Fiorentina worried us a lot. Now we have to play our best, first in the league and then in Istanbul”
Fourth trophy in less than two years, 13 wins out of 14 in inside-out matches in the various cups, including national ones and the Champions League. And above all the continuation of the team’s excellent momentum which on 10 June has a historic Champions League to play for. At the end of the match, the Inter coach, with a Coppa Italia in his pocket after a 1-2 draw with Fiorentina, cheered smiling in front of the cameras: “We found a valuable team that worried us a lot, we were good. We made a mistake the approach usually doesn’t happen, but the lads have been good at staying in the game, we’re happy. We have to play everything at our best, there are two league games and then the one in Istanbul. Guardiola’s words made me happy for the “the coach they come from. We know City, they are the best team in Europe at the moment. It is a final and we will fight for it, now it is right to enjoy this very important trophy. We must recover because we will play 20 games in 2 months, a large group , as if we were on a mission. It’s normal for there to be a little physical and mental tiredness, but the team is fine.”
By now the Nerazzurri crisis is a faded memory of the past and Inzaghi is getting into the habit of celebrating national trophies. This time it was Lautaro Martinez who signed him, scoring his 100th and 101st goals for Inter: “He was very good – comments the coach – also thanks to the help of all his team-mates. I’m very satisfied, it’s a great season that we want to continue. We won a cup that we also wanted to reconfirm last year’s victory”. And then, a comment on the possibility of coaching next year with an expiring contract: “This isn’t a problem, my problem is finishing the last few games in the best possible way. I’ve never felt like a precarious one, the contracts are there and they can also be dissolved in a few days. The contract is not the problem, there must be mutual trust and in difficult moments they have helped us to move forward. My staff and I have been good at listening little and working hard”. Now, however, the focus is obviously on Turkey’s most famous city.
