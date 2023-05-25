Fourth trophy in less than two years, 13 wins out of 14 in inside-out matches in the various cups, including national ones and the Champions League. And above all the continuation of the team’s excellent momentum which on 10 June has a historic Champions League to play for. At the end of the match, the Inter coach, with a Coppa Italia in his pocket after a 1-2 draw with Fiorentina, cheered smiling in front of the cameras: “We found a valuable team that worried us a lot, we were good. We made a mistake the approach usually doesn’t happen, but the lads have been good at staying in the game, we’re happy. We have to play everything at our best, there are two league games and then the one in Istanbul. Guardiola’s words made me happy for the “the coach they come from. We know City, they are the best team in Europe at the moment. It is a final and we will fight for it, now it is right to enjoy this very important trophy. We must recover because we will play 20 games in 2 months, a large group , as if we were on a mission. It’s normal for there to be a little physical and mental tiredness, but the team is fine.”