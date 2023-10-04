The third edition of International Off-Road Vehicle Fair is scheduled in Versilia in the weekend from 13 to 15 October 2023. The program of the event off-road to free entry takes place in various areas of Versilia, with the exhibition area on the Viareggio seafront, along the Viale Europa. Not far away, inEXP2 area in Viareggio, the Fair offers the ability to drive personally the vehicles provided by the Partner Houses or participate as passengers to exciting challenges with prepared vehicles. Also included in the 2023 program are the 4×4 Contest Showcase and the celebrations of 50 years of the Italian Off-Road Federation.

International Off-Road Fair 2023 date and program

The date to keep in mind to participate in the 2023 International Off-Road Fair is the weekend from 13 to 15 October. The program includes many activities that involve the territory of Versiliastarting from the exposition of Viareggio and passing through the EXP1 area of Massarosawhere a real off-road playground is set up.

The exhibition area of ​​the FIF Fair is located along Viale Europa in Viareggio

The program is also full of rallies, including the Monte Serra 4WD Adventure TourThe Tour to discover the Cave del Corchia and the gathering with the FIF Historical Sector.

Test drive and 4×4 explosion in Viareggio

THE test drive of vehicles supplied by partner car manufacturers take place in the area EXP2 of Viareggio, next to the Expo area, on a route with natural obstacles. This opportunity allows the public to test their driving skills in a real off-road test drive, with the support of instructors of the Federal School of the Italian Off-Road Federation.

The EXP2 area of ​​Viareggio is dedicated to test drives

In the Municipality of Massarosa was set up onEXP1 areawhere thanks to the support of FIF instructors it is possible to drive your own off-road vehicle on off-road routes completely natural. Furthermore, the 2023 edition, the Fair also opens to test drive on competition off-road vehicleswho participate in the Italian Off-Road Disciplines Championships, supported by professional drivers.

During the three days of the event, the EXPO area of ​​Viareggio, along Viale Europa, is always available to visitors with the display of last news from the world of off road, with stands offering a vast range of new products and the latest mechanical innovations and accessories.

The EXP1 area with off road routes is located in the Municipality of Massarosa

Additionally, there is a new area named Showcase dedicated to private off-road vehicles, where you can exhibit and admire a vast selection of customized and unique off-road vehicles, never before displayed at the International Off-Road Fair. To display your vehicle, consult the regulation on the event website.

International Off-Road Fair 2023 4×4 rallies

The calendar of 4×4 rallies during the three days dedicated to the 2023 International Off-Road Fair opens with the Monte Serra 4WD Adventure Tour, purely tourist and also open to SUVs. The Tour, which starts on Friday 13th, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th October 2023 at 2.30pm from Migliarino Regional Park, San Rossore, Massaciuccolidevelops in a protected natural area of ​​23,000 hectares spread over the provinces of Pisa and Lucca.

The Tour Monte Serra 4WD Adventure is also open to 4×4 SUVs

This area includes the Lake Massaciuccolithe mouths of various rivers, the former presidential estate of San Rossore and a variety of natural environments. The total duration of the tour is approximately three and a half hours, which includes 15 km of alternating asphalt 35 km of dirt roads and off-road routes.

Those looking for more challenging routes can take part in the Tour to discover the Cave del Corchia.

Tour to discover the Cave del Corchia scheduled during the 2023 FIF Fair

The rally winds through asphalt and off-road towards the Mount Corchia, in the Apuan Alps Regional Park, offering breathtaking views and the opportunity to visit historic places such as Pietrasanta and Seravezza. You can also access the Marble quarries Coffee tables and plate rack.

Gathering for historic cars at the 2023 FIF Fair

Finally, for lovers of automotive legends, the FIF Historical Sector has planned a series of activities dedicated to historic off-road vehicles. Among these, included in the program of the FIF 2023 Fair, there is the one that allows you to admire up close the iconic vehicles that have made the off-road history world in the dedicated exhibition area on the Viareggio seafront.

The rally for historic 4x4s is organized by the FIF Historic Sector

Furthermore, the Historical Gathering is planned, reserved for 4×4 vehicles at least 25 years oldstarting fromOff-Road Park Versilia in Massarosa and final arrival at Viareggio.

The exhibitors of the FIF 2023 Fair

The beating heart of the FIF 2023 Fair remains the Viale Europa exhibition in Viareggio, with a rich list of exhibitors. Among these there is 4Technique which in Viareggio exhibits the Ford Bronco and the Ford Ranger Raptorboth equipped with off-road and camping accessories.

4Technique is among the exhibitors at the FIF 2023 Fair

Also on display are other vehicles and flagship products from the company such as winches, compressors, cushioning systemsand more. Rock’s 4×4part of Guidosimplex Srl, presents two new ones ShowCar and new proposals to improve the aesthetics and performance of vehicles Jeeps. The company specializes in off-road components and accessories for the Jeep brand, with a full range of accessories for the Gladiator JT, Wrangler JK and JL.

Garmin is also among the exhibitors at the FIF 2023 Fair

For adventure lovers we would like to point out the presence in Viareggio of AF 4×4 And AF Travel Florence, Of Garminfeaturing off-road navigation, topographic maps, and InReach communications technology.

Ikamper Italy instead he presents his own roof tentsWhile 4×4 performance offers approved preparations for Jeep Wrangler and a vast selection of accessories for Jeep.

Photo FIF Fair 2022 edition

