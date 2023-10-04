Almost twenty former students criminally denounced this Tuesday the highest representative of the Society of Jesus in Bolivia, for his alleged omission in the face of multiple complaints of sexual abuse committed by priests in the 1970s, according to the victims’ defense.

“It is time to resolve this in the judicial sphere and it will be the judges and not the listening or forgiveness centers (of the Church) who will say what has to be done,” he told AFP the victims’ lawyer, José Luis Gareca.



The complaint was filed by 18 former students of a Jesuit boarding school in Cochabamba against the priest Bernardo Mercadowho has served as Provincial Superior of that order since May 2022 after a long career within the Catholic Church.

The crimes that some Jesuits may have committed are entirely their own responsibility.

The Cochabamba prosecutor’s office will decide in the following days whether to admit the complaint, in which another 33 former students appear as witnesses.

In a statement, the Catholic Church said that the “crimes that some Jesuits may have committed are entirely their own responsibility.”

However, “the Society of Jesus in Bolivia will be the first to promote any possible sanctions that they deserve,” the document adds.

Among the evidence presented by the defense is the diary of the Spanish priest Alfonso “Pica” Pedrajas, who died in Bolivia in 2009 at the age of 66.

In April the Spanish newspaper The country released Pedrajas’ notes, in which he confessed to having sexually assaulted some 85 minors, after which more cases came to light.

The revelations plunged the Catholic Church of Bolivia, where 58% of the 12 million inhabitants are Catholic, into scandal.

The Bolivian prosecutor’s office has since identified at least 17 victims and 35 alleged attackers linked to the Church.

Mercado was denounced for omission in the crimes of rape, sexual abuse, sexual suffering and harassment.

“Recompensation is a constitutional right (…) if it does not correspond to the criminal part, it will have to be from the civil part, but there must be compensation,” said lawyer Gareca.

AFP

