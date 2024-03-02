Did you recently turn 60 years of age or did you turn 60 a long time ago but you have not processed the discount card of the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM)? Then you have to read the following.

And, recently, two pieces of news were released in relation to the discount card of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) for seniors.

However, it will be necessary to specify, while one of the news about the discount credential of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) is good and happy, the other, on the contrary, will make the elderly sad.

In this sense, the good news announced by the Mexican federal authorities is that It will no longer be requested as a requirement to request the discount card of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) two children's photos.

According to the new operating rules for obtaining the discount card from the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), it will no longer be a requirement to present two child-sized photographs.

This was anticipated since taking child-sized photographs implied an extra expense for the elderly, so the authorities decided to remove this requirement.

For its part, The bad news about the INAPAM card has to do with the fact that the organization suspended the delivery of discount credentials to seniors. Thus, the reason why the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) has suspended the delivery of new discount cards to seniors is the electoral campaigns for the federal elections of this 2024..

And, as you may have already realized, the federal elections will take place on June 2, 2024, where Mexican voters must choose, among other popularly elected positions, who will be the next head of the Federal Executive Branch. .

Meanwhile, according to the guidelines of the National Electoral Institute (INE), as of Friday, March 1, 2024, the campaigns for the federal elections began, so the federal government must suspend the delivery of any social program. And because the INAPAM discount card is part of the social programs of this federal organization, the delivery of these credentials must be suspended due to the electoral ban.

However, it is worth clarifying that, to date, the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) has not disclosed anything about italthough in previous elections it has taken these types of measures, so it is assumed that similar behavior will continue for these elections.