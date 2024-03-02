Sunday, March 3, 2024
Brit Awards | The London singer broke the records of Harry Styles and Adele

March 2, 2024
in World Europe
Raye collected a total of six awards on Saturday night, which is the most that an artist or group has collected at one time at the Brit Awards.

A Londoner singer-songwriter Ray has broken records at the Brit Awards gala that took place on Sunday.

The annual gala held in London honors Britain's best artists and music makers.

His debut album just last year My 21st Century Blue published Raye collected a total of six awards during Saturday night, which according to British newspapers is the most that one artist or group has collected at the Brit Awards in one year.

Formerly superstars Harry Styles and Adele and the rock band Blur have won four verticals at once, they say, among other things The Guardian and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Raye had already made history with a record seven nominations. He won in six categories: Best Artist, Best Songwriter, Best Album, Best Single, Newcomer of the Year and Best R&B Artist.

The only one where the 26-year-old singer lost was the best pop artist, where he won Dua Lipa.

A tearful Raye received a standing ovation when she took the stage to receive the award for the best album of the year. Raye took his grandmother with him on stage by Agatha Dawson.

“I'm ugly crying on national television,” Raye joked through tears after just breaking the record.

