Sub-Saharan immigrants living in Tunisia have been subjected to a wave of racist attacks, following a speech by President Kaïs Said on February 21, in which he denounced what he called “hordes of illegal immigrants.” Since then, many migrants urgently seek to return to their countries of origin. The Ivory Coast, in particular, has organized a repatriation of its citizens, who have had to pack up and leave with only a few days notice.