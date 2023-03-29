Beyond titles, cups won and personal records, the history of football is characterized by great rivalries. And one of the most historic and recognized is the one between Barcelona and Real Madrid, whose confrontation is currently known as the ‘Spanish classic’.

According to the official website of FC Barcelona, On May 13, 1902, the first classic in history was livedas part of the Madrid Contest of Foot Ball Associationbetter known as the Coronation Cup, still unofficial.

At the beginning of their confrontations, most of the matches were friendly, since the League did not yet exist and the only official competition at the national level was the Spanish Cup, the equivalent of the current Copa del Rey.

Then, with the passing of the years, the matches starring these two Spanish teams were taking place more regularly, especially after the creation of the League in 1929. And, therefore, the rivalry between both clubs increased.

“Disputes over transfers, such as the one waged by Alfredo di Stefano in the 1950s, or disputed arbitration actions, such as the one that led to the ‘final of the bottles’ in 1968, confirmed this great rivalry”These are data points out the official website of FC Barcelona.

Classics: the last decade, marked by two stars

The competition in which they have seen the most is the Copa del Rey, where the culé team has won 16 times, while the madridista team has won 12 times.

It is useful to take a look at the last decade of both confrontations to know in detail where the rivalry is. And also to mention two characters who have starred in several of the best moments in these disputes, which are Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the last decade, both footballers have seen each other very often while they coincided in matches in Spain.

Given the high level of both teams, managed to meet in all competitionsnot only in matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the League, but also in Copa del Rey finals, Champions League semifinals and even summer classics, with the Super Cup between Barca and Madrid.

In addition, there have been other players who have also helped turn the Spanish classic into a global phenomenon, such as Xavi Alonso, Andrés Iniesta, Neymar da Silva, Sergio Busquets or Gerard Piqué on the side of the culés, and Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos or Luca Modric on the Madrid side.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid: figures

Nothing better than knowing some statistics to know which side is the balance between the two protagonists of the Spanish classic.

According to the official website of FC Barcelona, the total number of classics between both teams is difficult to calculate exactlysince, in addition to the official matches, many other friendly matches must be added, something that was very common in the first decades of this rivalry.

However, the figures of who has won the Spanish classic more times will be presented:

– Total victories of FC Barcelona: 100.

– Total wins for Real Madrid: 101.

– Ties: 52.

– Goals in favor of FC Barcelona: 415.

– Goals in favor of Real Madrid: 420.

– FC Barcelona home victories: 63.

– Real Madrid home victories: 65.

During the league matches, the tournament in which they have faced each other the most has been in the Copa del Rey. Of the 36 parties that have deputized together, Barcelona has won 16 times and Real Madrid has won only 12 times. Finishing the remaining eight games in a draw.

As for the League Cup, the team from the capital of Spain have never won, while those from Barcelona have won twiceof the four opportunities that have faced.

Barcelona: cups won in the main tournaments

– UEFA Champions League: 5.

– FIFA Soccer World Cup: 3.

– The League: 26.

– King’s Cup: 31.

Real Madrid: cups won in the main tournaments

– UEFA Champions League: 14.

– FIFA Soccer World Cup: 5.

– The League: 35.

– King’s Cup: 19.

