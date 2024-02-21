One of the public organizations that has taken on the most relevance in recent months in Mexico has been IMSS-Wellbeingwhich It is present in 23 federal entitiess Mexican, so far.

Under this context, in case you are interested in being part of the IMSS-Bienestar, please know that the decentralized public body of the Mexican government currently has different job vacancies.

In this way, according to the official communication channels of IMSS-Bienestar, at the moment many of the 23 Mexican states have job vacancies available in IMSS-Bienestar.

“The IMSS-Wellness Program provides first and second level care services in its medical units. With almost 45 years of experience, currently the IMSS-Wellness Program has a wide network of services where medical care is combined with health care actions. health promotion in the community itself”, is detailed on the official website.

IMSS-Wellbeing offers JOB VACANCIES in different positions in almost ALL OF MEXICO/Photo: screenshot

Vacancies in IMSS-Wellbeing

It is so In entities such as Mexico City, Guerrero, Chiapas, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Oaxaca, Nayarit, Morelos and others, the IMSS-Bienestar has places available in the following medical specialties:

*Anesthesiology

*Angiology and vascular surgery

*Audiology

*Reproductive biology

*Cardiology

*Cardiothoracic surgery

*General Surgery

*Dermatology

*Endocrinology

*Epidemiology

*Gastroenterology

*Geriatrics

*Hematology

*Critical medicine

*Family Medicine

*Nephrology

*Neurosurgery

*Pediatrics

*Psychiatry

*Traumatology and orthopedics

*Urology

Requirements to work at IMSS-Wellbeing

In order to apply for IMSS-Wellbeing vacancies for specialist doctors, the following requirements must be met:

*Be a Mexican citizen

*If you are a foreigner, have immigration documentation to work in Mexico

*Not being disqualified from public service

*Approve the institutional selective process and those established in the call

*Fitness for federal public service

*Meet schooling requirements

*Comply with current regulations regarding employment compatibility

*Adhere to compliance with the established periods and do so truthfully in the electronic file

Those who are interested in being part of the team specialist doctorss of the IMSS-Wellness, you have until February 23, 2024 to apply on the official web portal of IMSS-Wellness specialist doctors.

IMSS-Wellbeing offers JOB VACANCIES in different positions in almost ALL OF MEXICO/Photo: Pixabay