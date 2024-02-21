One of the public organizations that has taken on the most relevance in recent months in Mexico has been IMSS-Wellbeingwhich It is present in 23 federal entitiess Mexican, so far.
Under this context, in case you are interested in being part of the IMSS-Bienestar, please know that the decentralized public body of the Mexican government currently has different job vacancies.
{{title}}
{{/main}}
In this way, according to the official communication channels of IMSS-Bienestar, at the moment many of the 23 Mexican states have job vacancies available in IMSS-Bienestar.
“The IMSS-Wellness Program provides first and second level care services in its medical units. With almost 45 years of experience, currently the IMSS-Wellness Program has a wide network of services where medical care is combined with health care actions. health promotion in the community itself”, is detailed on the official website.
Vacancies in IMSS-Wellbeing
It is so In entities such as Mexico City, Guerrero, Chiapas, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, Oaxaca, Nayarit, Morelos and others, the IMSS-Bienestar has places available in the following medical specialties:
*Anesthesiology
*Angiology and vascular surgery
*Audiology
*Reproductive biology
*Cardiology
*Cardiothoracic surgery
*General Surgery
*Dermatology
*Endocrinology
*Epidemiology
*Gastroenterology
*Geriatrics
*Hematology
*Critical medicine
*Family Medicine
*Nephrology
*Neurosurgery
*Pediatrics
*Psychiatry
*Traumatology and orthopedics
*Urology
Requirements to work at IMSS-Wellbeing
In order to apply for IMSS-Wellbeing vacancies for specialist doctors, the following requirements must be met:
*Be a Mexican citizen
*If you are a foreigner, have immigration documentation to work in Mexico
*Not being disqualified from public service
*Approve the institutional selective process and those established in the call
*Fitness for federal public service
*Meet schooling requirements
*Comply with current regulations regarding employment compatibility
*Adhere to compliance with the established periods and do so truthfully in the electronic file
Those who are interested in being part of the team specialist doctorss of the IMSS-Wellness, you have until February 23, 2024 to apply on the official web portal of IMSS-Wellness specialist doctors.
- The best Amazon promotions? Click on this link.
#IMSSWellbeing #offers #job #vacancies #positions #Mexico
Leave a Reply