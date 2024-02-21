The beginning of an end is approaching for one of the greatest exponents of regional Mexican music: Ramon Ayala.

Apparently, 'The Accordion King' has a surprise and will announce his retirement from the big stages, and we will know that next week.

Just on Tuesday, February 27, Ramón Ayala will offer a press conference in Anaheim, California to announce the important details of his tour 'The Beginning of an End Tour 2024'and this could be their goodbye tour, just as other groups of the Regional Mexican genre have done.

Ramon Ayala, accordionist, vocalist and composer, is a pioneer of northern music who has sustained an active recording and performing career for more than sixty years.

As part of the pioneering duo The Lightning of the Northalong with Cornelio Reyna, defined the modern norteño genre with distinctive songs and a distinctive instrumental style that have made him a superstar of the genre internationally.

In 1971, Ramón Ayala formed his own group, Ramón Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte, also managing to cross borders. By 1972, he was gaining renewed fame with his new group and Sign to the American label Marsol, recording a new album every four months.

In 1973 they were signed by the DLV label in Mexico, which gave them their first big hit, “Not for a Thousand Handfuls of Gold.”

In 2010 he again won an American Grammy as Music Producer for the production of the INTOCABLE Group (Classic).

Ayala's influence on modern norteño music continues to grow, as young musicians study and emulate his distinctive style. Its enduring appeal is evident in performances where enthusiastic audiences sing memorized lyrics.

It is an appeal that transcends generational lines, with fans young and old hailing his iconic songs that he has accumulated throughout his impeccable career.

So, friends, we will be very attentive to 'The beginning of an end Tour 2024'.

Here we will know all the details of the start of this tour, as well as where the tour will close, and also with all the sadness we will know if in reality this is a definitive retirement from the stage.

