The crazy night of the dog Gilligan at the shelter: he managed to get out of his stall by himself

A truly hilarious story took place a few days ago in the Bedford County Humane Society shelter. When a volunteer opened the door, she found that the dog Gilligan, instead of sleeping in his playpen, he had spent a crazy night destroying all the toys he could find around.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Such episodes are really beautiful, as they show us that these puppies, in these places, are able to to adapt and to find loving human beings.

Joyce Ross is a girl who lives in Pennsylvania and who has always had a deep love for animals since she was a child. In fact, he decided to become one voluntary.

A few days ago, she had the morning shift in her hometown shelter, but as soon as she opened the door, she realized there was something strange. Everyone was in the corridor games and scattered objects.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The woman stayed upset on seeing that scene, he believed that someone had entered and had done something very serious. But a few moments later, she managed to find the guilty.

Little Gilligan waited for her to arrive on the corridor and instead of being seen sorry for what had happened, he was happy and satisfied. He had enjoyed it and was over the moon to show the girl too.

The Incredible Discovery About Little Gilligan

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Initially the volunteer just couldn’t understand how the dog had managed to go out from his box. But a short time later he discovered that the door it hadn’t been closed properly and consequently the little one, had managed to get out.

Gilligan also knew very well where the kids had hidden the toys, so she spent the whole night in to play. He was over the moon about what he had done and his attitude, he didn’t even feel guilty. Here is the video of what happened below:

Volunteers obviously couldn’t scold him, as he had done no major damage. Also, this puppy is the shelter’s mascot, because it has problems with meet strangers and the only place he feels safe is with them. Thanks to this story, however, he became very famous on social media.