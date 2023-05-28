First too tomboy, then too sexy. Too casual before, now ‘sold’ to fashions. Singer Billie Eilish has been attacked by haters for her clothes for years. But now, at the age of 21, the artist has decided to respond in her rhymes: “You are idiots, let women live in peace!”.

The criticisms exploded especially after the Met Gala 2023, where Eilish wore a transparent creation with a gothic mood. At that point the singer decided she had enough and in a series of Instagram Stories she directly addressed the criticisms: “I spent the first 5 years of my career being annihilated by you idiots because I dressed in a masculine way, you told me I would be cooler if I had behaved like a woman – she said – and now that I feel confident enough to wear something even remotely feminine or snug, she tells me that I sold out and changed… but I can be both!”

In subsequent stories, the singer then addressed the haters in no uncertain terms and underlined that women can be “multifaceted” and do not necessarily have to fit into a single precise box, but have the right to experiment with their own image without being constantly criticized or judge. “Femininity is not weakness, shocking right?”.