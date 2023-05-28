Gymnastics | Minetit from Tampere became the European champion of team gymnastics

The home competitions were a Finnish success: Gloria from Helsinki won the EC bronze in gymnastics.

To Tampere Sisu’s team Minetit became the European team gymnastics champion on Sunday in Vantaa.

Minetit entered the final competition in second place after the Bulgarian national team, but the Finns’ final performance was a degree better than the visitors.

The European Championship held every other year was a Finnish success. The second team of the final, Gloria from Helsinki, took the bronze.

Minetit was also number one at the European Championship in 2016. Gloria took her first medal in the European Championship arena.

Due to the land quota, a maximum of two Finnish teams made it to the finals. OVO Team from Espoo, who dropped out of the finals, was sixth in the preliminary competition on Saturday, and Sirius from Jyväskylä was seventh.

Minetttie’s champion team had gymnasts Sanni Hartman, Tilda Holoppa, Jenni Hyytiäinen, Iinu Häkkinen, Katariina Järventaust, Adaliina Niininen, Lara Pietilä and Blue Tapio.

Minetti’s total score was 55.700, while Bulgaria collected 55.600 points. Gloria’s score was 53.700, so the top two clearly stood out from the rest.

In the final Minet performed perhaps the best ever. The program was intact and the gymnasts’ movements were fluidly consistent.

In the fall World Championships, Bulgaria was first, Minetit second and Gloria third.

The European Championship was also the third competition of the World Cup season. Minetit was also the best in the World Cups organized in Bulgaria and France.

The international season continues in October in Turkey. The sport’s World Championships are in Kazakhstan in November.

Minetit also won the junior EC gold. OVO Team secured a double victory for Finland in the youth category.

One of the most moving programs of the final day was created by the Ukrainian Grand Victory, whose emotional performance brought many people’s emotions to the surface. In the final results, the team was ninth.