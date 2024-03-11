Azcapotzalco.- Human remains were located during an inspection of a mortuary located in the Santa María Maninalco neighborhood in the mayor's office Azcapotzalco in Mexico City.

According to the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City, this Monday ministerial personnel and investigative police officers carried out an inspection resulting from an investigation into possible commission of the crime of disappearance committed by individuals to the detriment of two people in said funeral home.

After the inspection, human remains were located which They were taken to the amphitheater where DNA tests will be carried out. to determine if they belong to the people reported missing.

Likewise, this diligence allowed the delivery of 30 urns claimed by families of deceased people.

It should be remembered that during the month of June 2023, the first search procedure was carried out at the funeral home, where the owner of the place was arrested.