Ukrainian war, total clash between the Pope and Zelensky, the “flag is only yellow and blue”

The words of the still make noise Dad about the war in Ukrainethe “courage to raise the white flag” invoked by the Pontiff was not liked in Kiev and with the Vatican after those declarations the frost created. Secretary of State Pietro tries to correct the situation with respect to Bergoglio's declarations Parolin. It is “obvious” – Parolin tells Repubblica – that creating the conditions of a negotiation it is up to both parties to the conflict, Russia and Ukraine, that the “first condition“both of”put an end to the aggression” it's at cease fire must be “first and foremost the aggressors”, i.e. Moscow. “The Pontiff's appeal – continues Parolin to Repubblica – is that the conditions for one be created diplomatic solution in search of a just and lasting peace.” In this sense it is obvious that the creation of such conditions is not just up to one of the parties, but rather to both, and the first condition seems to me to be precisely that of put an end to the aggression“.

“We must never forget – continues Parolin – the context and, in this case, the question that was posed to the Pope, who, in response, spoke of the negotiated and, in particular, of the courage of negotiation, which it is never a surrender. The Holy See pursues this line and continues to ask for the “cease-fire” – and the attackers should first cease fire – and therefore the opening of negotiations. The Holy Father explains that negotiating is not weakness, but it's strength. It's not surrender, but it's courage”. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry yesterday summoned the apostolic nuncio, Visvaldas Kulbokasto express their own complaints compared to the words of the Pope who Zelensky didn't like them.