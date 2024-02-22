How to Optimize Your Windows PC’s Gaming Performance and Boost FPS?

If you want to make your computer a gaming machine, then try out the different tips and tricks shared in this blog.

If you are a gamer, FPS might not be a new term. It means Frames Per Second, i.e., the rate at which sequential frames or images get displayed on your computer. Measured in hertz, it is highly significant for gaming, as for a better experience, you need a fast display of consecutive frames.

The rate is never constant. But a higher FPS makes these changes less noticeable. Thus, it becomes a finer experience to play computer games. If you want to increase FPS to optimize your PC for gaming, you are reading the right article. Here, we shall teach you the best possible ways to boost FPS on your PC. Without any further delay, let’s learn how to get more FPS on PC for optimized gaming.

Different Methods to Optimize and Boost FPS On a Windows PC

There are many online platforms that claim they are the Best Website to Download PC Games and other gaming optimizers. However, the best way to optimize your computer is to do it manually. This will help you understand your computer better so that you can fix your computer on your own in the future. Below are some of these manual ways that you can practice to improve your gaming performance.

Method1: Restart Your Windows Device

Turning off and then turning on your computer again could be the first thing you can do to get the most out of Windows 10. It may seem like the most straightforward answer at first, but in reality, most people don’t think of it that way. When you restart your computer, it will usually terminate any active apps or processes.

Data loaded into memory is also cleansed to address stability and general performance difficulties caused by running the operating system for an extended period. To power down the machine and launch Windows again, perform these steps:

Step1: Open the Start menu by clicking on the Windows icon on the taskbar.

Step2: Click on the Power button and select the Shut Down option from the list. Then, wait for a few moments to let your computer shut down.

Step3: To turn on the computer, hit the power button. You should notice a big improvement in Windows 10’s performance following the restart that follows the completion of the optimization operations.

Method2: Disable Unwanted Background Apps

Your computer does not need all the background processes and startup items to function properly. Many of them are unnecessary and merely resource-hoggers. Therefore, to increase FPS, you need to turn off the unneeded process and startup items. Here are the steps you can follow to do it.

Step1: Right-click on the taskbar’s empty space and select Task Manager from the popup menu.

Step2: Select the unnecessary processes that are the most resource-consuming and choose the End task option.

Step3: Navigate to the tab labeled Startup, right-click on the unwanted startup items, and select Disable from the given options.

Method3: Low Your Device’s Screen Resolution

Lowering the screen resolution helped many users increase FPS on their computers. If the resolution is low, the computer takes less time to display consecutive frames. Hence, you can also try the below steps to reduce the screen resolution.

Step1: Make use of the Windows+I hotkey to launch the Settings of your computer.

Step2: Select the System option and then pick Display from the left pane.

Step3: Click on Resolution to view all the available resolutions.

Step4: Select a value lower than your current resolution. If you are unsure, change the resolution to the recommended value.

Method4: Change Computer’s Performance

Windows 10 comes with an option to adjust its settings for the best performance. It also helps optimize your PC for gaming. Below is how to use it to boost FPS.

Step1: Use Windows search to evoke the Control Panel.

Step2: Choose System and Security from the available categories.

Step3: Select System from the right pane and then choose the Advanced system settings.

Step4: Go to the Advanced tab and choose Settings from the Performance section.

Step5: Now, select the Adjust for best performance option.

Step6: Choose Apply the changes and then select OK.

Method5: Change The Power Settings

The high-performance power plan of Windows 10 boosts the FPS significantly. Thus, below is how to change your computer’s power plan to high performance for improved FPS.

Step1: Search for and launch the Control Panel.

Step2: Change the View by setting it to Large icons and pick Power Options from the on-screen alternatives.

Step3: Choose High performance from the additional plans.

Wrapping Up

This article taught you a lot of methods to boost FPS on Windows 10. If you have an old PC and even after performing all the methods above, there isn’t any enhancement in the performance. Then, you need to spend some money on the new hardware to make it a better gaming computer. If you know more about how to increase FPS on PC, kindly use the comments section to enlighten us.