Liverpool will face the fight for the first title of the season in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea. Klopp's men want to win as many titles as possible this season to pay the best tribute to the German coach before his farewell, against a Chelsea that will surely not make things easy at all, so a real great game is expected at Wembley . It should be said that in his last match with the London club the result was very overwhelming in favor of the Reds, and seeing their season, it is normal to think that they arrive as favorites for this match.
Below we leave you with all the information necessary for the preview of this meeting:
In which stadium is Chelsea vs Liverpool played?
City: London
Stadium: Wembley Stadium
Date: Sunday, February 25
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina, 09:00 in Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on television in Argentina?
Star+ and ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on television in Mexico?
Star+ and ESPN Mexico
How can you watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
2-4D
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
4-1D
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Luton Town
|
4-1V
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
1-4V
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
3-1D
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
4-1V
|
Premier League
Cucurella, Reece James, Fofana, Benoît Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Fofana, Chukwuekema, Ugochukwu and Robert Sánchez will not be able to be there due to injury.
On the part of those trained by Jürgen Klopp there are several injured players among which are: Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Salah, Szobozslai, Matip, Alisson, Thiago and Ben Doak.
Chelsea: Petrovic; Bad Gusto, Disasi, Levi Colwill, Chilwell; Sterling, Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Mudryk, Cole Palmer, Broja
Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool
