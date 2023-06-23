With each passing day it seems that the future of Kylian Mbappé is further and further away from Paris Saint Germain. The latest information coming from France is that from Qatar it would have been decided to put the French striker up for sale after not wanting to activate the clause in his contract that automatically renews him until 2025, now what seems a reality is that the sale could take place much sooner than expected, and that is where Real Madrid comes in, who will go all out to get the services of Mbappé.
All the information that was up to now in the city of Madrid seemed to indicate that they were going to wait until 2024 to carry out the signing of Kylian Mbappé. Everything was done by refusing to continue at Paris Saint Germain. However, with the intentions coming from Qatar to put the player up for sale in order to avoid leaving at zero cost, the next campaign has accelerated the process and made the transfer possible in this transfer market.
More news about the transfer market
How is the offer that Real Madrid is preparing to sign Mbappé?
According to the PSG Community portal, the team from the French capital and Real Madrid would have reached an agreement for the signing of this player for an agreed price of 250 million euros. It would thus become the most expensive transfer movement in history, but it would make the French star land at the Santiago Bernabéu ahead of schedule and without having to wait a year for the player’s contract to expire.
Even so, we would have to wait to see what finally happens and if all these rumors are true. The only thing that can be assured is that Real Madrid is the only club currently in the running for Kylian Mbappé. He is the galactic that Florentino Pérez wants
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#offer #Real #Madrid #preparing #sign #Mbappé #figures #agreement #PSG
Leave a Reply