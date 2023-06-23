The aims of the Budget Cap

Introduced for the first time in Formula 1 in the 2021 season, the Budget Cap it is a rule that requires all the teams participating in the championship to respect a maximum spending limit. Among the many purposes of this recent innovation, there is that of increase the level of competitiveness among all participating teamsfrom the top-teams up to the teams currently in difficulty such as the Williams. Despite having written important chapters in the history of this sport, the Grove team has been experiencing a heavy crisis of results for just over a decade, and the Budget Cap could provide an important step to regrow.

Infrastructures that make the difference

The main problem however, as reported by the new Williams Team Principal, James Vowlesis mainly connected to infrastructure. The English engineer himself had in fact returned to the subject shortly before the Canadian Grand Prix with these words, in the hope that Formula 1 will be able to introduce further innovations to increase, in a shorter time, the recovery on the competition: “The figures we are talking about to recover the level of investment are not 10 or 20 million, but hundreds of millions – he explained – what we are looking for at the moment is the ability to have sporting equity and to have infrastructure that is up to par with our colleagues“.

Alunni Bravi also agree

Williams, however, is not the only reality that is pushing for changes to be introduced to the regulation: in addition to the English house, the same requests have also come from Saubernow known under the name of Alfa Romeo and that from 2026 will become an official team Audi: “The important difference is no longer the budget each team has, but the infrastructure – explained the Team Principal Alessandro Good students to El Mundo Deportivo – the top teams have invested without limit over the past 20 years, so much so that their state-of-the-art technologies and facilities are not comparable to the rest of the other teams. If we really want to create opportunities for everyone to at least aim for the podium, we have to put an end to this structural difference between big and small. There are now 3 or 4 teams that can fight at the top, but I can imagine a much more competitive championship. In 2026 we will have 6 official constructors, a situation never seen in F1″.