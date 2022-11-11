After the focus on the character editor, the presentation of Hogwarts Legacy showed a gameplay video with the room of our student andinterface that we will find ourselves using in the game.

After creating our wizard through the aforementioned character editor, Hogwarts Legacy will see us begin the adventure inside the dormitory, in a room that faithfully reproduces the design and details relating to the interior of the castle as we know them. from the film saga of Harry Potter.

An interesting moment also to discover the secrets of the interface, which the game director has ensured can be customized so as to present more or less elements on the screen (mini-map included) in order to increase the degree of immersion of the experience.

On the right we see a set of four spells (we can learn a maximum of twenty during the campaign) plus a spell assigned in this case to the d-pad, which probably serves to reveal secrets hidden from view.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy is set for February 10, 2023 in the versions PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.