The 2 most advanced options that Tigres has to manage the team

After the surprising dismissal of Miguel Herrera last Wednesday from the feline entity, the names of the candidates have begun to sound in the offices of San Nicolás de los Garza, because the decision that Tigres will make in the coming days is key to your project .
However, within the multiple names that are knocking at the door of the Auriazules, 2 names stand out before the others.
The first and the most advanced is the two-time Liga MX champion with Atlas, the Argentine Diego Cocca is the one who is ahead and is emerging as the substitute for “Piojo” on the feline bench.
Cocca, 50 years old, would come to Tigres with the credentials of ending a 70-year drought in the Atlas and not only that, but he made them two-time champions by winning the Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2022 titles, which automatically gave them the Champion of Champions.
After the rumors that placed him in Europe for the next tournament, he has made a radical change since it is said that the coach would agree to take the leadership of the royal team project and return it to the prominence it had last decade.
The second He is a coach with World Cup experience who also ended a historic drought, since he led Peru to a World Cup after 36 years of not achieving it, and we are talking about Ricardo “El Tigre” Gareca.
Gareca, champion as technical director of Vélez Sarsfield, architect of Peru going to the 2018 World Cup in Russia after that country had not been to a World Cup event since 1982 and who almost took that South American entity to the Qatar 2022 tournament, is another strong name to perhaps be the new coach of Tigres.
At the moment there is nothing confirmed, however, in the words of team president Mauricio Culebro, the next coach will be announced after Tigres Femenil’s participation ends, since the felines are in the grand final of Liga MX.
