Not only are Grounded and Pentiment preparing to leave Xbox console exclusivity, but also Hi-Fi Rush is officially ready to face new challenges: in the last few hours it was published by Bethesda LATAM (Latin American) the trailer for PS5 of the game.

«Hi-Fi RUSH, the award-winning and beloved rhythm-based action game where the world syncs to music from Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks, arrives on PlayStation 5 on March 19, with pre-purchase available on PlayStation 5 on February 21 .»

This is the description of the very short leaked preview video which reveals the release date and contents of this new version of Hi-Fi Rush. In short, we still don't have much time left before the title arrives on PS5, a direct competitor of the Microsoft console on which the title convinced both critics and audiences.

After the unexpected release of this trailer on the company's South American channel, the other national Bethesda networks also reshared the trailer: Hi-Fi Rush on PS5, after weeks of leaks and rumors about itit's more official than ever.

Meanwhile, during the Nintendo Direct held in the afternoon, Grounded and Pentiment, Xbox exclusives, also became part of the Nintendo Switch family: to find out more, find the articles about them on our homepage.



