Republicans continue to harass the president of the United States and his relatives in search of any straw to hold on to in order to maintain their accusations of corruption against Joe Biden and give meaning to the investigation to subject him to a possible political process. (impeachment). This Wednesday, James Biden, the president's brother, traveled to the Capitol. However, his statement has been blunt: the president “never had any participation” in the family's businesses.

At the wish of the Republicans, the appearance was held behind closed doors and not in public. James Biden's initial statement has emerged: “I have had a 50-year career in a variety of businesses. Joe Biden has never had any participation or any direct or indirect financial interest in those activities. None,” he said, according to the text obtained by the Associated Press. “I have never asked my brother to take any official action on behalf of me, my business partners, or anyone else,” he said.

“I do not have anything to hide. With my appearance here today, the Committees will have the information to conclude that the negative and destructive assumptions about me and my relationship with my brother Joe are wrong,” said James Biden, 75. “There is no basis for this investigation to continue,” he concluded.

The Republican investigations against the president have suffered a serious blow after the special prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden has decided to accuse the FBI informant who accused both the father and son of collecting money of false testimony and fabrication of false evidence. commissions of five million dollars for interceding on behalf of the Ukrainian company Burisma. Not only that, but prosecutors have also revealed that said confidant, Alexander Smirnov, has ties to the Russian intelligence services.

Despite this, the Republicans are not throwing in the towel and intend to keep their investigations open, even if they do not find any evidence of corruption. After requests, subpoenas and the analysis of a huge volume of documents and bank transactions, the Republicans found a check for $200,000 from James Biden, Joe Biden's brother, to the president and made a big fuss about it.

What they did not clarify is that it was identified as the repayment of a loan. They also hid that there was a transfer from the president to his brother of the same amount just two months before. These were also transactions from 2018, when Biden was neither vice president nor president nor a presidential candidate, carried out in a transparent manner, without the slightest intention of hiding them and without any indication of irregularity.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Republicans also found three company payments of $1,380 each, also in 2018, from a Hunter Biden company to his father and wanted to make it appear as a way to get money from China to the president. In reality, there were three installments of the purchase of a Ford Raptor van. Joe Biden had requested credit in his name as a favor to his son. The next highlight of their investigation is precisely the appearance of Hunter Biden next Wednesday, again behind closed doors because the Republicans did not want it to be a public statement.

Both James and Hunter Biden were subpoenaed by the commission in November. James Biden's lawyers have said there was no justification for the subpoena because the committee had already reviewed private banking records and transactions between the two brothers. “With my appearance here today, the committees will have the information to conclude that the negative and destructive assumptions about me and my relationship with my brother Joe are wrong,” James Biden said in his statement. “There is no basis for this investigation to continue,” reports AP.

Republicans insist on alleged “influence peddling” in the family's businesses, particularly with international clients, but without providing any proof of this. Democrats ask to close the investigation: “Special prosecutor David Weiss [que fue nombrado por el expresidente Donald Trump] has shown how the key test at the heart of the investigation of impeachment of the House Republicans is based on a lie,” the Democratic congressman pointed out a few days ago Jamie Raskin, in a statement. “Special Counsel Weiss’ investigation is just the latest to debunk the Ukraine-Burisma conspiracy theory at the heart of this fraudulent investigation of impeachment”, he added.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region