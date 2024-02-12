He falls into a well full of water in an attempt to save his puppy: Salvatore Leonardi was only 30 years old

A huge tragedy shook the small town of Niscemi, in the province of Caltanissetta, in Sicily yesterday, Sunday 11 February. Salvatore Leonardi, a young man of just 30 years old, lost his life after falling into a well full of water. He was trying to save his dog, which had fallen into the ditch before him. The alarm was raised by a friend of the young man, who was unable to do anything to save him, nor were the rescuers who promptly arrived on site.

A Sunday like many others, spend relaxing doing a stroll with his dog, unfortunately it has turned into a nightmare for a young man of only 30 years old originally and resident of Niscemia municipality of approximately 25 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Caltanissetta, in Sicily.

Salvatore Leonardi, this is the name of the unfortunate protagonist of this tragedy, was with his puppy and a friend yesterday afternoon. The three were walking through the fields in Ulmo areawhen suddenly the faithful four-legged friend di Salvatore slipped and fell into a well. He had probably been freed from the leash, finding the three in a quiet and uninhabited area.

Panicked, the 30-year-old catapulted himself near the well to try in any way to help the animalbut unfortunately he also slipped and fell into the water too, getting stuck in the well.

The friend who was with him suffered alerted 112 and requested the intervention of rescuers, who reached the site as soon as possible. On-site intervention was necessary Gela Fire Brigadewho had to work long and hard to reach Salvatore at the bottom of the well and extract him.

Unfortunately every rescue attempt was in vain and when he was pulled out, Salvatore was unfortunately already dead. Great pain in Niscemi when the news of the tragedy spread. The mayor invited all citizens to join in the pain of the Leonardi family and has canceled the events of the Carnival scheduled for today.