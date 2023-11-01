TOIn the end he won. James Harden got what he wanted: leaving Philadelphia and going to the Los Angeles Clippers. However, it is not certain that Barba’s new team won the trade, which in addition to Harden also sends PJ Tucker and Flip Petrusev to California with the Sixers receiving Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, OKC’s 2026 first-round pick, the Clippers’ 2028 first-round pick, the right to reverse a call and two second-round picks.