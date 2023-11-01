Spain has become an attractive European destination for both youths as adults in search of opportunities and a better quality of life.



The fundamental question for most Colombians who wish to travel to Spain for study purposes is which visa they should obtain and what prior procedures must be carried out to obtain the necessary authorizations.

According to data released by Migración Colombia, Between January and December 2022, 1,029,262 Colombians traveled to Spain. The Iberian country became, according to last year’s figures, one of the three preferred destinations for Colombians after the US (3.1 million travelers in 2022) and Mexico (1.4 million travelers in 2022). ).

For its part, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) of Spain reported in August that, in the last quarter of 2023, More than 133 thousand foreigners entered to territory, Colombia being the country with the highest number of immigrants in this period with about 37,700.

That month, Spain reached a population record with more than 48 million inhabitants thanks to the increase in immigrants from countries.

The migration of Colombians is growing, whether to work or continue with their professional career. It should be noted that the European country has a great university system.

In 2021 it was positioned as the seventh on the list with the most universities in the Top 1000 of the Academic ranking of World Universities 2021 (ARWUfor its acronym in English).

Requirements to live and study in Spain:



It must be taken into account that To enter Spain or another country in the Schengen zone, Colombians do not require a visaHowever, it is important to take into account other requirements such as a passport.

International agreements allow Colombian citizens can enter and stay, for a maximum of 90 days, in the 27 European countries that cover the Schengen area.among them: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland.

Stays in the area are allowed for reasons of tourism, business, family visit, medical treatment, to carry out studies, non-work internships or volunteer activities or for other non-profit activities. Also allowed is territorial and airport transit.

These are the entry requirements:

Passport valid for at least three months at the time of leaving Spain or another country in the Schengen zone.

Round trip ticket.

Travel insurance with a minimum coverage of €30,000, which includes repatriation and is valid for the entire Schengen area.

Accreditation of accommodation (reservations or letter of invitation to the National Police Corps station in the town where the family member or friend who is staying resides).

Sufficient financial means (credit an amount of 108 euros per person per day, with a minimum of 972 euros).

Study visa in Spain: how to obtain it?

If you plan to stay more than 90 days to complete studies, training, internships, volunteering, au pair stays or to be a conversation assistant, It is necessary to issue a study visa.

To obtain it you must take into account that you need certificationwhether from doctoral studies, full-time studies that grant you a degree, certificate of training activities or accreditation that you are part of a mobility or exchange program.

Likewise, you can access if you can certify that you will do volunteer services in programs that pursue objectives of general interest or aupair programs.

It must be clarified that through the study visa you can access non-work practices in public or private entities, if they do not fit into these characteristics you will have to review the ‘Internship visa’.

Please note that this visa It must be requested six weeks in advance of the planned travel date and the deadline for receiving the response is usually one month. In cases where the study center does not have authorization in Spain, it is possible that the application will be denied.

These are the requirements and documents to apply according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European Union:

An application form must be filled out. If the candidate is a minor, one of his or her parents must sign it.

You must have a valid and current passport.

Present admission tests for the study, training, volunteering or internship activity.

Demonstrate availability of sufficient financial means to cover the expenses of the stay and return of the student and accompanying family members.

Health insurance.

If the duration of the studies exceeds 180 days, the criminal record certificate must be presented.

What are the options for a Colombian to live in Spain?

There are three ways to obtain legal residence in the Iberian country:

Get the visa: In order to settle in this country it is necessary to have the appropriate visa depending on the duration of the stay and its purpose. Some of the most common visas are the student visa, the work visa and the family reunification visa. Each of them has specific requirements and procedures that must be followed.

Residence permit: Once the corresponding visa is obtained, a residence permit must be requested. This permit allows the Colombian to live in Spain for a certain period. To obtain it, certain requirements must be met, such as demonstrating sufficient financial solvency to remain in the country, having health insurance and not having a criminal record.

Registration at the immigration office: It is mandatory to register at the nearest immigration office once you enter the European country. This registration is necessary to obtain the Foreigner Identification Number (NIE), which will be used to carry out legal and administrative procedures in the country.

