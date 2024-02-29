Engineer Mazzola on Hamilton

During an Instagram live broadcast, the engineer Luigi Mazzola – for two decades at Ferrari – answered some questions from followers relating toLewis Hamilton's arrival in Maranello in 2025:

“I think everyone benefits. Starting with Hamilton. For a driver, going to Ferrari is always a plus, because everyone has great respect and a great desire to drive a Ferrari. Should he win the world championship in 2025 or 2026 with Ferrari, they will build a monument to him. But they make a monument to him in every square, in the municipalities of all the villages and cities of Italy, were to happen. For him it would be the eighth world championship, he would surpass Michael. He only has motivation in coming to Ferrari“.

And Ferrari?

Mazzola continues: “Ferrari gains from it, because it brings a driver who has a winning mentality. Leclerc won little, Sainz even less, Vasseur won nothing in F1. All those who are here now haven't won world championships in Ferrari. Here comes someone who has felt the feeling of being a winner, a world champion. It's not like we got the bottom of the league. Age counts rightly, we are seeing it with Alonso. And then last year he butchered Russell. His arrival is also convenient for Leclerc, because you find a point of reference. This is a win-win move for all parties.”