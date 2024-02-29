Consumer associations from eight European countries, including the Federation of Consumers and Users (CECU) in Spain, denounced this Thursday, February 29, the American company Meta, considering that it is violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union.

Organizations from the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, France, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Norway – which does not belong to the EU, but does belong to the European Economic Area – also participated, with complaints to their respective national data protection authorities.

All of them consider that Meta collects and processes various user data that goes beyond what is authorized by the GDPRsuch as their location or the way they interact with the company's platforms, to offer them personalized advertising, as explained in a statement by the Association of European Consumers (BEUC), which coordinated the demands.

Facebook can infer users' sexual or political orientation, their emotions, as well as their educational level or whether their parents have separated, through the 'likes' they give to certain content, in such a way that the parent company can Create different profiles to show ads based on your interests.

According to BEUC (European Consumer Organization), “the massive exploitation of the private lives of hundreds of millions of European consumers, for commercial purposes, does not respect several fundamental principles of the GDPR“.

The associations believe that Meta's processing of personal data is not limited to specific, explicit, legitimate and necessary purposes, as stipulated in the regulations, since it creates consumer profiles for multiple purposes.

They also assured that the processing of the data is not transparent, since users are unaware of its true scope and the purposes for which it is used.

Furthermore, they consider that it is unfair, given that Meta uses its dominant position in the market to force users to give consent to the use of their data, “frequently changing the legal basis, so that the exercise of rights is frustrated.” of the interested parties”.

In this sense, BEUC noted that Facebook and Instagram each have more than 250 million users in the EUmore than double that of other platforms such as Twitter, TikTok or Snapchat, so those who do not want to be tracked or cannot or do not want to pay the platform to avoid it, cannot switch to another social network because they will not find their friends or family.

EFE

