The all-round playmaker.

Daniele Verde across the board. The talented footballer from Spezia, interviewed by DAZN he returned to his historic victory at San Siro and beyond: from the relationship with his teammates to some locker room anecdotes, passing through the promised salvation.

SEASON – A season of fluctuations for Verde but the balance is still very satisfactory. “I train badly but I play well. Seriously, we are experiencing a moment of euphoria after spending a few complicated weeks but in the course of a championship it is normal to have ups and downs. Winning at San Siro was fantastic, also because the team he sought and wanted to win. In any case, if Spezia is saved, I have already made my promise. I dye my beard white. I don’t even think about cutting it. “

FANTASY – If it turns on … the green light for La Spezia is easier. “Many of my goals and my plays come from instinct. A matter of moments. Sometimes I miss a little being considered a double-digit player, but more than a goal I look for the assist above all. penalty, there was no opportunity. My idol is Ronaldinho, one who was entertaining. And I also had Ronaldo as president at Vallladolid. I like a certain type of football and my teammates know it. “10” at the auction I spent 2 thousand euros “. See also White House to announce Russia's "attack scenarios" on Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES – The Italian’s La Spezia was considered a miracle. Now it’s Thiago Motta’s turn. “There are no big differences between their football proposals but the real strength of the team remains the group. This is a family, you can immediately perceive it. And with such a base it is much easier to obtain results. Salvation, however, is still far away, we cannot afford mistakes or drops in concentration. Behind there are well-equipped teams that can recover and recover at any moment. Sampdoria, Cagliari, Udinese and Genoa have mid-table squads and even among the newly promoted there is little gap. a long sprint to the end of the championship “.

January 20, 2022 (change January 20, 2022 | 20:03)

