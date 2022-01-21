Rostourism has calculated the number of Russians who went on a trip within the country for the New Year holidays. It turned out that about 12 million people went on tours in Russia. These figures were named by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Chernyshenko, writes RIA News.

“Despite the opening of foreign destinations, the number of Russians who preferred to rest within the country increased by 19 percent. Almost 12 million citizens traveled around the regions of Russia during the New Year and Christmas holidays,” Chernyshenko said, noting that about 10 million citizens traveled around the country on New Year’s Eve last year.

So, among the most demanded types of recreation traditionally there are excursion programs and sanatorium-resort leisure. It was noted that the number of tourists who prefer ski resorts has increased again. “This year, more than two million people have chosen them, which is 26 percent more than last year,” the Deputy Prime Minister said in a statement.

According to Chernyshenko, the Black Sea coast of the Krasnodar Territory and Crimea, the mountain resorts of Krasnaya Polyana, Altai, Sheregesh, Sakhalin, the routes of Tatarstan, the Kaliningrad Region, as well as the thermal and health resorts of Tyumen and Stavropol became the leaders in the directions.

Earlier in December 2021, the head of the Federal Tourism Agency, Doguzova, said that the number of Russians who had a rest inside the country would reach 56 million by the end of the year. According to her, the indicator of domestic travelers who have traveled to Russia has recovered by almost 90 percent compared to 2019 levels, which is one of the best dynamics of the recovery of domestic tourism in the world.