Dry session in Sepang for Free Practice 1 of the MotoGP class. Eyes on Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), who has the possibility to close the world championship already in Sunday’s race: the Italian finished in eleventh position at 1 ″ 2 from the top, but without having completed the final laps on new tires. His rival Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) finished seventh, also without the final time attack. Worse went to Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia), the victim of a crash with his first bike and a technical problem on the second, who therefore couldn’t do better than the twentieth position. The fastest was Brad Binder (KTM) in 1’59.497, who preceded Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Marc Marquez (Honda). The best of the Ducatis was that of Enea Bastianini (Gresini team), fourth almost four tenths from the leader. Finally, Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati VR46) and Darryn Binder (Yamaha WithU) crashes.

