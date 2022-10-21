The DC Extended Universe continues to expand its mythology with new characters and stories. Now it’s the antihero’s turn Black Adam with his own film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson.

To the delight of fans, the film is now available in theaters and we can see if the popular character will really change the status quo of the superhero universe.

Where to watch “Black Adam” via streaming?

The movie will arrive in hbo maxthe only streaming platform where it can be seen for a matter of distribution rights.

From when will it be available?

As for when it will reach the catalog, it is expected that the film will be able to be seen 45 days after its arrival in theaters. That is, at the end of November or beginning of December.

A new character arrives in the DCEU. Photo: Warner Bros.

What is the tape about?

“Nearly 5,000 years after being imprisoned, Black Adam is released from his earthly tomb. Endowed with the omnipotent powers of the ancient gods, he is ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world,” reads the official synopsis.

Who is who?