Lionel Messi shows the Argentina jerseys used in Qatar 2022.
Sam Robles
Fifa held the ceremony this Monday.
A F
Lionel Messi achieved his third victory in the awards The Best of Fifa as best player of the year 2023, after having won in 2019 and 2022, in a surprising designation.
The Argentine beat the Norwegian Erling Haaland, who seemed to be the betting favorite with his five titles in 2023, and the French Kylian Mbappé.
This was the vote
The election caused surprise, since the title of Qatar World Cup, but the vote favored a Messi who plays in inter Miami.
According to the award regulations, 25 percent of the votes are from footballers and coaches, another 25 from journalists and the remaining 50 percent from the public.
The Argentine, at 36 years old, won the last Golden Ball, for which the Qatar-2022 World Cup counted.
A F
