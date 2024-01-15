Dhe Argentinian Lionel Messi has once again been voted World Footballer of the Year. The 36-year-old world champion was honored in London on Monday evening, but was not there.

World Player of the Year is the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí. The 25-year-old world champion from FC Barcelona was honored in London.

Meanwhile, Spaniard Pep Guardiola has been named World Coach of the Year for the second time. The 52-year-old, who won the treble with Manchester City in 2023, prevailed in the vote by the world football association FIFA against the Italians Simone Inzaghi (47/Inter Milan) and Luciano Spalletti 64/SSC Naples/Italy). The Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman (54), who led the English national team to the World Cup final in the summer, was honored as the best coach.

Guardiola won the election of captains, coaches, fans and journalists for the first time in 2011, when he was still coach of FC Barcelona. “Thank you very much,” said the former FC Bayern coach on stage at London’s Hammersmith Apollo. “I would like to share this trophy with Simone and Luciano. I would like to share this trophy with Manchester.” At the end of his speech, the former professional also thanked his family, who accompanied him to the English metropolis.

Wiegman best women's coach

Wiegman had already won the FIFA election in 2017, 2020 and 2022. “Some of you are probably thinking: 'Here she is again'. I'm sorry,” said the cheerful Dutchwoman. In the election, she beat the Spaniard Jonatan Giraldez (32/FC Barcelona) and the Englishwoman Emma Hayes (47 / Chelsea FC).

The best goalkeeper is the Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson. He is under contract with Manchester City in the English Premier League and is a Brazilian international.



The best eleven female footballers: Lauren James (Chelsea), Aitana Bonmati (FC Barcelona), Keira Walsh (FC Barcelona), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Lucy Bronze (FC Barcelona), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City ), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid) and Mary Earps (Manchester United).

Mary Earps was named best goalkeeper. The goalkeeper is currently under contract with English first division club Manchester United WFC and played for the English national team for the first time in 2017. She has already been named FIFA World Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022 and IFFHS World Goalkeeper of the Year in 2023.







Baby steals the show

A crying baby on stage briefly caused a smile: At the award for the best fan of the year, Hugo Daniel Íñiguez brought the child onto the stage of London's Hammersmith Apollo – much to the displeasure of the youngsters, who were obviously aroused by this. After a few moments, Íñiguez's partner took the child from him.



Hugo Daniel Iniguez, a fan of Colon de Santa Fe, brings his child on stage.

Íñiguez was nominated because the cameras captured the father giving his baby a bottle during a game of his favorite team, CA Colón.

In memory of Franz Beckenbauer

The celebratory FIFA gala on Monday evening was also dedicated to Franz Beckenbauer. Together with the Englishman Sir Bobby Charlton and the Brazilian Mário Zagallo, the German football legend was honored at the Hammersmith Apollo. Beckenbauer died on January 7th at the age of 78.

“Franz was by far the best and most important player in the history of German football,” said long-time companion Paul Breitner, visibly moved in the hall. “He was an extraordinary person.” It was his “great honor and a pleasure” to play in a team with Beckenbauer.

Images of the three world football stars were shown on the stage's large screen. Zagallo died on January 5th, Charlton on October 21st, 2023. Like Beckenbauer, Zagallo had achieved the feat of becoming world champion as a coach and as a player. Charlton had shaped British football for years and celebrated the World Cup title as a professional in 1966.