Towards Bahrain

All Ferrari fans are understandably curious to understand how it will go SF-24 in the first GP of the new season, scheduled for Saturday in Bahrain. The pre-season tests, which took place last week on the Sakhir track, provided encouraging indications for the Cavallino teambut only the match will be able to clearly understand what the actual values ​​on the field are.

On the occasion of the presentation of the new motorsport season organized by Italian TV Sky Sports He also spoke out about the performance expected from the Maranello car Marc Genewho has been working within Ferrari for years now and is a historic commentator on Sky Sports F1. According to the former Spanish driver, the SF-24 was born well and in Maranello they tried to change itwork especially on the defects that emerged in 2023. The only big question mark is naturally represented by the opponents, whose potential is still largely unknown.

Tire wear in the spotlight

“How a car is born is important. Obviously you can then improve it during the year – explained Gené – but it is indicative that the drivers found a more suitable car and gave excellent feedback – both Leclerc and Sainz – both at Fiorano and in Bahrain. A lot of work was done on tire degradation and the step forward there was notable. Then there's also the fact that the car wasn't very easy to drive. This one, however, is much simpler. The only doubt is about the opponents, because we don't know where we are”. We will know the truth on Saturday afternoon.