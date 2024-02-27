The expectation for the premiere of 'Dune 2' continues to increase. The film, which is under the direction of Denis Villeneuve, It has not yet been released in movie theaters and critics have already positioned it as one of the best science fiction films of recent times. The film is based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert in 1965 and will again star Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, who will return to play Paul Atreides and Chani, respectively, three years after the first installment of the franchise.

The impact of this film is such that the prestigious film production database page IMDb He classified it as the best in history, surpassing another classic that maintained the lead in the ranking for a long time. But what is the film that was surpassed by 'Dune 2' and what rating did the Canadian filmmaker's film get? Here we tell you.

What is the movie dethroned by 'Dune 2' on IMDb?

The film that until today was considered the best rated in the IMDb ranking is 'Escape dream', Also known as 'Perpetual Chain' in Spain and by its original name: 'The Shawshank Redemption'.

This footage, which was directed by Frank Darabont and released in 1994, It has a rating of 9.3 in the aforementioned ranking, with which in 2008 it surpassed other classics such as 'The Godfather' (9.2), 'The Dark Knight' (9.0), 'The Godfather Part II' (9.0) and '12 Men Without Mercy' ( 9.0).

'The Shawshank Redemption' is based on 'Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption', a short novel written by Stephen King in 1982. It also stars Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, who lead an acclaimed story that received seven Oscar nominations and three Golden Globe nominations.

Unfortunately, despite being considered one of the most important film pieces in history, it failed to win any statuette in both ceremonies.

Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman star in 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994). Photo: Columbia Pictures

What score did 'Dune 2' get on IMDb?

Three days before its official premiere, 'Dune 2' ended a reign that lasted 16 years and earned a 9.4 rating, which became, at least momentarily, the best film in history according to the ranking of IMDb.

However, this rating given to Denis Villeneuve's film was given after 1,300 votes, a very different situation from that of 'The Shawshank Redemption', which has a 9.3 with almost 3 million votes, so it is very likely that 'Dune 2' Please lower your rating in the coming days.

Despite its possible decline, it is important that the film has been considered the best in history by the voters of IMDb. If he goes down, he could end up positioning himself in a quite promising position anyway.

When is 'Dune 2' released?

'Dune 2', footage starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, will premiere in several Latin American countries on Thursday, February 29, 2024, while it will arrive in the United States and other European countries a day later, that is, on March 1.

As we mentioned previously, this film has very good reviews from critics, which gave it good ratings on other recognized sites. For example, on Rotten Tomatoes it has a 97% rating, while on Metacritic it has 80.

