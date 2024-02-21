Two drivers on Day 1

The first day of pre-season testing took place at home Alpine, with the Anglo-French team appearing on the Sakhir track with both of its drivers. In the morning, the Enstone manufacturer covered the first 60 laps alone Esteban Oconauthor of 9th and penultimate place among the drivers who took to the track with a time of 1:34.677. A performance that was subsequently equivalent to 16th and third from last in the general classification at the end of the session, also thanks to the entry of his teammate Pierre Gasly.

Gasly in top-5

The compatriot, in addition to having signed the best performance of the team in 1:32.805 in 61 laps, he led the Alpine in fifth position overall behind Daniel Ricciardo's Racing Bulls. An overall positive performance from the former AlphaTauri, a second and a half behind Max Verstappen's fastest lap.

“It's great to be back in the car to start the 2024 season – explained #10 – it was a positive day in which we carried out our program with precision and completed all the scheduled laps. This is the most important aspect of the tests: turn reliably and complete many turns. The initial feeling with the car is good, but now it is important to dig into the data, do our analyzes and continue to unlock the performance. I'll be back in the car tomorrow morning and can't wait to continue the hard work.”

More caution for Ocon

Consequently, Ocon did not take to the track to seek the best performance, but to complete the basic work planned with the team, again with positive signs: “It was the first day of real testing with the new car and it was nice to do 60 laps in the morning session – he added – it was also nice to get back on track and experience the sensations of driving after the winter break. We completed the planned program and found things to work on and improve in the coming days. At this stage of the test, the important thing is to be able to understand the car and the general balance well. We will continue to move forward and work hard for the rest of the test. Tomorrow afternoon I'll get back in the car and already look ahead, working hard with the team.”