Following an interview with Emma, ​​suspicions arise about an alleged flirtation between the singer and Tedua. However, the Salento woman denies everything and says they only had a chat.

In the last part of a long interview broadcast on Radio 105, Emma found herself facing a rather intriguing question, posed by Diletta Leotta and Daniele Battaglia: the alleged flirtation with Teduawhich would emerge behind the scenes of the Sanremo Festival.

A curious and unexpected situation, given that the two artists seemed to have established a friendship which, for some, had laid the foundations for a possible romantic relationship. However, Emma decided to address the issue with frankness and frankness, immediately making it clear that she and her colleague nothing happened more than a simple and genuine friendship.

Emma Marrone's exact words regarding her meeting with the rapper:

I'm a bitch and I threw this thing. I told Fanpage.it during the Sanremo week but I couldn't not say it because it was an interview based on my cell phone. They asked me to show the last screen, the last message and the last Google search. I had done the research the night before but three bottles of wine and an all-nighter had passed because generally in my research there are recipes. So without thinking I turned the phone over and there was Tedua.

They ask me why I looked for it and I explained that I had seen it, it was very cool and I wanted to see how old it was. That's all. Then we caught each other around and had a laugh. Then we went to a party to have fun but nothing major. Nothing happened. Get a life, move on. Between me and Tedua there was nothing and there is nothing.

The interview ends with Leotta's question asking her what she would have cooked for Tedua if she had invited him to dinner, and the singer replies with irony: