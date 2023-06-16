The blue missed the entire ’22-23 season after his crusader broke in the national team. Whether Boston will keep him or put him on the market remains to be seen
It was obvious, a formality, but now it’s official: Danilo Gallinari has exercised the clause in his contract with the Celtics, extending it for next season as well. After breaking the cruciate ligament in his left knee which stopped him for the whole championship, Gallinari will be ready to return to play in the summer, so he will certainly be available to coach Mazzulla for the training camp in October.
It remains to be seen whether the Celtics, who are moving a lot in terms of pre-draft negotiations, scheduled for June 22, will decide to bet on him or include him in a potential transfer market.
June 15, 2023 (change June 15, 2023 | 23:58)
