Donald Trump is the first former president in US history to face criminal charges. The former president is accused of violating the espionage law for taking national security documents after leaving the White House in January 2021; He is also accused of conspiring to obstruct justice and making false statements to investigators who, on more than one occasion, asked him to return the boxes he had at his private residence in Mar-A-Lago, Florida.

Special counsel Jack Smith charged 37 charges against Donald Trump in the case involving classified documents.

In the hearing before the Federal Court of Miami, Trump pleaded not guilty, while in an intervention in Georgia and another in New Jersey, he blamed President Joe Biden for being the architect of everything to get rid of him, being a presidential candidate for the Party Republican.

Is the case about a political persecution against Trump or is it an investigation with the legal grounds to prosecute him? How does this impact his presidential race? In this edition of El Debate we discuss the classified documents for those who accuse Donald Trump together with our guests:

– Jaime Flórez, Spanish spokesman for the Republican Party.

– Antonio Molina, Democratic strategist and political analyst.