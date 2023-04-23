The bianconeri in 2020 were looking for banks in Serie A to bring Kim, one of the revelations of Napoli this year, to Italy. The footballer had been identified as a possible heir to Barzagli, Bonucci or Chiellini, in the wake of Romero and Demiral. Nothing came of it: in the summer of 2022, after the sale of De Ligt and the farewell of Chiellini, Allegri asked to play it safe with a Serie A expert: Koulibaly’s refusal (which could come back into fashion next summer, in the event of the early sale of Bonucci or Rugani) pushed Juve towards Bremer.